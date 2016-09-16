Equity share at NSE unmoved on investor briefing

Money Markets

Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi. PHOTO | FILE NATION MEDIA GROUP

Equity Bank share price was yesterday unmoved on the day the lender called an investor briefing to detail how it intends to protect its margins following the recent interest rate capping.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The bank, which has shed a third of its value in the last month, was the highest mover with 3,915,500 shares traded at an average Sh25.50.

Equity’s management disclosed it intended to increase its loan quantity to cover for any losses in revenue due to the slash in credit prices.

“We foresee a very good 2017 given the opportunity afforded by the lower interest rates to grow our business,” said the bank’s chief executive James Mwangi. The bank has lowered interest rates for all its credit facilities including mobile-based loans and credit cards, breaking ranks with other lenders as it seeks to attract more borrowers.

“We do not expect the anticipated rise in volume and improved efficiency to make up for profitability lost through a cut in margins under the new law,” said Standard Investment Bank in a note to investors.

Investment firm TransCentury share price continued with its upward trend gaining for the 13th straight session.