Money Markets
Equity share at NSE unmoved on investor briefing
Posted Thursday, September 15 2016 at 21:22
Equity Bank share price was yesterday unmoved on the day the lender called an investor briefing to detail how it intends to protect its margins following the recent interest rate capping.
The bank, which has shed a third of its value in the last month, was the highest mover with 3,915,500 shares traded at an average Sh25.50.
Equity’s management disclosed it intended to increase its loan quantity to cover for any losses in revenue due to the slash in credit prices.
“We foresee a very good 2017 given the opportunity afforded by the lower interest rates to grow our business,” said the bank’s chief executive James Mwangi. The bank has lowered interest rates for all its credit facilities including mobile-based loans and credit cards, breaking ranks with other lenders as it seeks to attract more borrowers.
“We do not expect the anticipated rise in volume and improved efficiency to make up for profitability lost through a cut in margins under the new law,” said Standard Investment Bank in a note to investors.
Investment firm TransCentury share price continued with its upward trend gaining for the 13th straight session.
TransCentury shares traded at an average price of Sh11.30 each up from Sh11.15 in the previous session with 76,600 units changing hands. The counter has gained 166 per cent in the last four weeks with analysts citing speculative trading by local investors as the main driver.