Equity targets ‘chamas’ with banking app

Tier one lender Equity Bank has launched a mobile and web-based application to increase transparency and accountability among investment groups (chamas).

EazzyChama is the bank’s latest effort to help automate the processes of investment groups by tracking all transactions such as withdrawals, funds transfer and deposits performed on the chama’s bank account.

The bank has partnered with Kenya Association of Investments Groups (KAIG) in the hope of drawing its more than 7,000 investment groups with between Sh10,000 to Sh1.4 billion in deposits to use the platform.

Kenya’s vibrant and dynamic chama movement is estimated to control assets worth about Sh300 billion, equivalent to 6.3 per cent of the recently-rebased gross domestic product.

“EazzyChama comes in handy in managing records and eliminating the risk brought about by over reliance on a single member in book keeping,” said Miring’u Ng’ang’a, Equity Bank general manager for operations.

“The platform helps track personal transactions in the group; monthly contribution, individual contributions, group’s statements and all other financials pertaining to the members and the group.”

The app also eases reconciliation and ensures that each member’s contribution can be tracked on a timely basis, he added.

EazzyChama has an online register of all members and ensures transparency as individual members’ unlimited access to their individual and group account information.

It also provides immediate feeds for all bank transactions, sends alerts to members through messages and emails and tracks group expenses, making it easy for members to keep track of their group’s performance.