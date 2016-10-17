Ethiopia story a reason to take a second look at our policies

Home

The Addis Ababa- Djibouti train line: Moving at 120km/h, the train cuts the journey time from three days by road to about 12 hours. PHOTO | AFP

Last year my wife and I visited Ethiopia. The first reason is because we had chosen Egypt as our destination for our 10th anniversary travels. We flew Ethiopian Airlines and elected to break our journey in Addis Ababa.

But the second reason was because Ethiopia was named as the World’s Best Tourism Destination for 2015. We wanted to do justice to the rating.

I wrote about our experience in my column on December 1, last year. Then, I concluded: “The Ethiopian government won its last election with 100 per cent votes. So far, I’m not hearing much criticism from Ethiopians. They acknowledge their present and past without much complaints. Maybe I’m just being a Kenyan.”

Little did I know that my words would come back to haunt me.

Just last month, Ethiopia and Djibouti launched the first fully electrified cross-border railway line in Africa. It links Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, to the Red Sea port of Djibouti — a stretch of more than 750km (466 miles).

Moving at 120km/h, the new service cuts the journey time down from three days by road to about 12 hours. The $3.4 billion project was built with the help of funding from a Chinese bank.

And just two weeks ago, the Ethiopian government declared a six-month nationwide state of emergency following months of anti-government protests. It is the first time since the ruling party came to power 25 years ago that a state of emergency has been declared.

Among those protesting is Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromos, who make up at least a third of the country’s 100 million people.

To put the Ethiopian challenge in context, I would like to refer to a brilliant and engagingly written book titled Why Nations Fail by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson.

They try to answer the question that has stumped the experts for centuries: Why are some nations rich and others poor, divided by wealth and poverty, health and sickness, food and famine?

Built on 15 years of research, the book captures the success and failure of countries to achieve inclusive growth. The research vividly illustrates why some countries were able to improve the lives of their citizens, while others were not.

They say that societies that succeeded in achieving prosperity for most of their people are those that made both political and economic institutions more open and responsive to the majority of the population.

These societies rewarded innovation or new and better ways of doing things, and allowed everyone to participate in economic opportunities, not just the elite, and had governments that were responsive and politically accountable to its people.

History tells us that societies succeed when the fruits of growth are broadly shared. Indeed, no society has ever succeeded without a large, prospering middle class that embraced the idea of progress.