Ethiopian protesters damage factories, vehicles in unrest

Some 11 factories and flower farms and more than 60 vehicles have been damaged in unrest in Ethiopia in recent days, a local broadcaster said on Friday, adding to the list of businesses hurt by a wave of protests over land grabs and political rights.

Fana Broadcasting, seen as close to the state, reported on its website that the companies affected had created 40,000 jobs in a nation where an industrial drive has been hit by unrest in the Oromiya region.