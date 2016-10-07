Politics and policy
Ethiopian protesters damage factories, vehicles in unrest
By Reuters
Posted Friday, October 7 2016 at 12:26
Some 11 factories and flower farms and more than 60 vehicles have been damaged in unrest in Ethiopia in recent days, a local broadcaster said on Friday, adding to the list of businesses hurt by a wave of protests over land grabs and political rights.
Fana Broadcasting, seen as close to the state, reported on its website that the companies affected had created 40,000 jobs in a nation where an industrial drive has been hit by unrest in the Oromiya region.
The list of damaged factories included Turkish textile firm Saygin Dima, whose manager said this week a third of his plant was destroyed by fire. The radio also said two flower farms, a textile company and plastics maker had their sites damaged.