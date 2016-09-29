Politics and policy
Nairobi County Speaker approves motion to impeach Kidero
Posted Thursday, September 29 2016 at 13:00
Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex ole Magelo has approved a motion to impeach Governor Evans Kidero.
The motion will be tabled in the county assembly this (Thursday) afternoon.
Mr Magelo Wednesday approved a notice of the impeachment motion tabled by Viwandani MCA Samuel Nyangwara.
The motion managed to get 52 signatures which meets the one third requirement.
“I have received the above stated motion from Hon Samuel Nyangwara pursuant to article 181 of the constitution and section 33 of the county government act,” read the memo from the clerk`s chamber.
Mr Nyangwara said that the motion will then be committed to the house committee which will allocate time for debate within seven days.
The grounds of impeachment of Dr Kidero include lack of leadership, incompetence and indecisiveness.
The MCAs also claim that the governor has failed to implement the Ward Development Fund and has failed to release funds for the same.