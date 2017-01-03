Ex-CEO who dumped corporate glamour for dairy sector cash cow

Magazines

Countryside Dairy founder George Mwangi in a symbolic toast with DOB Equity chief executive Brigit van Dijk-van de Reijt (left) and investment manager Saskia van der Mast to celebrate investment in the dairy processor last month. PHOTO | FILE

When George Chege Mwangi rose to be the chief executive of East African Cables at the age of 35, he promised himself to work for five years and then quit to set up his own venture.

He stretched the target by two years to finally resign from the cable maker on September 30, 2015 after serving as CEO for seven years.

“I had said that this would be my last job. I wasn’t going to be a CEO or employee anywhere. I have always loved business and that is what I wanted to do,” Mr Mwangi told Enterprise in an interview.

Mr Mwangi, 43, has since set up Countryside Dairy, a milk processing firm based in Nyahururu, Nyandarua County. This marks a dramatic turn for a man whose entire working life was about cables and engineering.

After securing a $2 million (Sh202 million) loan from a local bank, Mr Mwangi imported a dairy plant with a capacity to process 100,000 litres per day.

The cables man has now entered a multi-billion milk market dominated by big players such as Brookside, controlled by the Kenyatta family, State-owned New KCC and Githunguri Dairy Farmers Co-operative. Others are Meru Central Dairy, Kinangop Dairy, and Kabianga Dairy.

Mr Mwangi declined to disclose how much of his personal savings he injected into the business, only terming it as a “significant investment: “I remortgaged my house,” he said, adding that he sacrificed all he had to set up the milk plant.

The budding entrepreneur started with a shortlist of three possible ideas: a maize flour milling plant, a bakery, and a dairy firm. He struck off flour milling from the shortlist because the business is competitive and has high operating costs.

The bakery venture was likewise abandoned because Mr Mwangi felt the logistics of importing wheat would be a headache given that Kenyan farmers do not produce enough of the grain to meet demand.

He therefore settled on dairy because, in his assessment, there was ready supply of milk in his rural village of Kinamba, near Nyahururu. The neighbouring Nyandarua and Laikipia are awash with milk, he said.

“I was looking at value addition and empower the local farmers by proving a ready market for their milk,” says the businessman.

After sitting for his O-levels at Mwenje High School, Mr Mwangi proceeded to Strathmore College in 1994 where he began taking accounting courses. He became a CPA (K) holder in 1997.

He also holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from USIU-Africa and an MBA from Strathmore Business School.

His first job was at local audit firm Wachira Irungu & Associates where he worked for two years before joining East African Cables in February 1999 as a management accountant. He rose through the ranks to become chief finance officer in 2003 and was promoted in June 2008 to the corner office.