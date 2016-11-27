Ex-NIB boss risks arrest over Sh816m Turkana tender row

Politics and policy

Former National Irrigation Board (NIB) general manager Daniel Barasa risks arrest if he fails to appear before Parliament over the award of 15 irregular tenders for projects in Turkana worth Sh816 million.

The Public Investments Committee (PIC) has directed acting chief executive Gitonga Mugambi to ensure that Mr Barasa is informed of the last meeting slated for this week.

“We want you to go and inform the former general manager to voluntarily appear before this committee on Thursday, failing which we will order for his arrest,” PIC chairman Adan Keynan said.

Mr Mugambi had appeared before PIC to respond to a public petition filed by Turkana residents asking MPs to investigate financial malpractices in the award of tenders.

The residents had asked Parliament to audit all the irrigation projects, which they said have stalled. The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority last month told PIC that the NIB had breached procurement laws.