Ex-State House man who had no control over his NYS deputy

Home

Former National Youth Service director-general Nelson Githinji. PHOTO | FILE

When he walked along the corridors of Parliament Buildings recently, Nelson Githinji seemed like a man bearing the weight of the world on his shoulders.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The expression on his face was that of a man who had seen it all and who had graciously accepted his fate in the middle of a storm. He was here to answer questions from lawmakers whose committee work allows them to audit the public accounts.

As photographers rushed to get the perfect shot of the former director-general of the National Youth Service (NYS), he seemed unperturbed.

With a cool and reserved demeanour, he took to the hot heat in Committee Room 9, a seat on which many hot shots in government and in the business sphere have sat on at one time or the other.

This is the room where the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo is conducting probe into the alleged theft of Sh791 million in what has become known as the NYS scandal.

A number of allegations had been made against him, including that he attempted to manipulate the systems at the NYS with the intention of stealing public money.

“I take this opportunity to distance myself from the incredulous allegations by Adan Harakhe,” were some of his first words when the meeting was called to order.

Mr Harakhe, the former deputy director-general at the NYS, had claimed that Dr Githinji’s wife, relatives and friends were owners of companies that were set to benefit from attempted looting of Sh695.4 million at the NYS.

In his submission to the PAC, Mr Harakhe narrated how former Devolution principal secretary Peter Mangiti and Dr Githinji fought his efforts to stop the illegal payments of Sh695.4 million.

In his defence, a calm and articulate former DG said the names listed by Mr Harakhe were nothing but his own imagination.

Dr Githinji said Mr Harakhe ignored him and reported directly to former Devolution and Planning secretary Anne Waiguru, an arrangement that was in breach of his appointment letter.

“Mr Harakhe’s claims are false since I am not aware of any mechanism at the NYS that would see me reserve business slots for my family and friends,” Dr Githinji said, adding that he never served as a member of the Ministerial Tendering Committee during his tenure at the NYS.

Back to May 2014 when Dr Githinji took over at the NYS. The takeover was clouded in confusion and controversy in equal measure.

His predecessor Japhther Kiplimo Rugut was handed his redeployment letter a day after Dr Githinji took office and introduced to staff in the absence of the incumbent.