Ex-banker’s garage on wheels idea shakes up local auto repair market

Ogle Ali has a clear memory of his first customer. She called to book a Saturday appointment. The tyres on her Toyota Harrier were worn out and she wanted them changed. She sent a deposit upfront via mobile money.

Next week, his business, MobiTyres & Autoservice, will be turning one year old.

But for a man at the helm of a company that is still in its infancy stage, he has surprisingly few anxieties.

In fact, he has hardly been scared ever since he quit his “uncomfortable” job as a London-based banker and moved to Kenya to ultimately pursue his passion for cars.

MobiTyres’ proposition is that it will eliminate the hustle of getting your car serviced. The business operates three well-kitted vans which serve as mobile mechanic workshops; Ogle goes to his clients, not the other way round.

He wants to save motorists the time spent getting to a mechanic and waiting to have their cars fixed; time which could be better spent with family and friends, for instance.

“The concept is a little bit simple, convenient and different. Getting a car serviced or repaired can be a big hustle. So I thought I could bridge that gap, come to the customers. All they need to do is to sit down and we’ll do the rest,” he says.

Convenience and status

The number of cars thronging Nairobi’s streets is constantly on the rise — driven by an expanding middle-class in search of convenience and status. Between 2011 and 2015, the number of cars registered in Kenya rose 70 per cent to 107, 701.

Some of the services that MobiTyres offers its customers are oil and air filters, tyre and battery changing as well as wheel balancing and fixing a vehicle’s braking system.

The idea for the business came when he relocated to Kenya in 2012 and started audit consultancy for companies primarily in petroleum and energy sectors. The turning point came when he consulted for a firm in the motoring business.

“I stumbled upon the auto business through recommendation. It was business that wanted to be revamped…. I met clients spending half of their day trying to get their cars fixed. When I saw that there was a gap in the market and I wanted to fill this gap,” Mr Ali told the Enterprise during an interview at his office in Industrial Area.

But it was not easy for him to transform his passion for cars into a viable business venture. At first, he had to convince his wife, his family that the idea was not nearly as crazy as it seemed.

While doing the consultancy jobs, Mr Ali was also researching the mobile mechanic units business, refining the business concept which is relatively novel locally.