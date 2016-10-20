Exotic, vibrant and home-made

Magazines

Naan (centre), Paneer Tikka (left), Kashmir rice and mango lassi at the InterContinental Hotel’s Bhandini Restaurant. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Going by the number of Indian restaurants in Nairobi, there is no doubt that Kenyans’ appetite for Asian cuisine is increasing.

InterContinental Hotel’s Indian cuisine Chef Jitendra Prasad Mamgai or J.P as he is popularly known, said their Bhandini Restaurant which opens for lunch and dinner serves many and the Indian Food Festival held last week attracted more than just his regular diners.

The festival focused on cuisine from the coastal state of Kerala in south India. Southern Indian cuisine is distinct because of its use of coconut in almost all meals.

Northern Indian cuisine, which is what most restaurants within the city serve, is more flexible with ingredients to suit one’s tastes.

From Nadan chicken curry cooked in coconut milk, Neichoru rice that is made with ghee, fried onion and aromatic spices, there are many Indian foods that you can make at home. For timid eaters, the menu goes beyond hot and spicy.

Lentils delicacy

“There is a perception that Indian foods is too hot and spicy, which is not true,” the chef said. Also, Indian cuisine is not all vegetarian as it incorporates chicken, lamb and mutton and sea food.

Once in a while, gather around your family and friends for a home-made Indian cuisine. You can opt for lentils and serve it with spinach known as Palak. You could have it with peas, potatoes or paneer (cheese) in addition to serving it either with chicken, mutton or fish.

Most Indian dishes take between 15 and 30 minutes to prepare once you have all the ingredients and readied them, though there are some meals like dum biryani that require slow cooking which might take a few hours.

Add yoghurt

“It {dum biryani} can be quite a tricky meal to make for first timers but you can make the biryani with chicken, fish, prawns, eggs and mutton,” JP said.

The method of cooking varies. You can cook the rice and meat in separate pots before layering them together or cook the meat halfway before adding the rice to the same pot. For best results, cook the rice until it is about 25 per cent ready before adding the raw meat or seafood to the pot.

“You have to marinate the meat with yoghurt and spices for about an hour so that it becomes tender and with 30 or 40 minutes of cooking you get the best biryani,” he said.

