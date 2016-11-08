Experts can help one beat drug addiction, not quacks

Home

I took my son to a rehabilitation centre to help him stop using drugs. He hasn’t. He dropped out of school and just wanders about in the estate. He was even jailed for possession of drugs. I feel like I’m almost going to give up on him. Will he ever change?

Did you send your son to a rehabilitation centre that is regulated by the government or did you sent him to a house whose owner claims it is a rehabilitation centre?

This distinction is not academic and is critical to the outcome of care given to addicted persons.

Some years ago, the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) developed very clear criteria for institutions that qualify to be called rehabilitation centres.

Part of the qualifications include the type of management in charge of such an institution. Today, there are too many run down houses managed by barely literate people calling themselves rehabilitation centres.

Two things must be made clear for you to understand how your son can be helped. First, addiction does not have one cause. In other words, every addict arrives at that destination via his or her own route.

To be able to treat an addict properly, one has to know the route he took to earn the label.

The other fact not often understood by the lay public is that addiction is a medical, not a moral issue. To put it differently, people do not choose to become addicts.

Also, being an addict of this or other drug is not evidence of moral or spiritual failure. It is also not evidence of poor parenting just as it is not evidence of being bewitched.

If you took your son to a rehabilitation unit where intervention was based on moral teaching and character building by counselling teams whose only claim to training is a certificate or diploma from a third rate college or church group, then you were out to fail from the start.

You must get your son properly evaluated, in a registered and regulated unit run by qualified professionals.

In clinical practice we come across people addicted to drugs for many different reasons, and the treatment strategy has to have a relationship with the cause of the addiction.

A few examples will make this point clear. A few months ago, we saw a 24-year-old university student. He was brought by his parents, escorted by the police. The story was typical; he was an ‘A’ student at primary school. He then went to a national school and performed well up to Form Two, when he led a strike in the first term.

By the time he completed Form Four, he had been expelled from four schools and was forced to do his exams from home.