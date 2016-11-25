Exploring Paris

Magazines

Left: An aerial view of Paris. Right: Some of the wax figures at the Musee Grevin museum. PHOTOS | COURTESY

I could have driven the most expensive sports car; a Lamborghini, Porsche or a Ferrari, if I wanted to. In Paris, for €89 (Sh9,553) one can drive these luxurious cars for 20 minutes.

This is maybe after or before shopping in the most luxurious shops on Champs-Elysees street, boasting theatres, cafes and high-end shops.

One of my closest friends got accepted to one of the leading business schools in Paris, HEC, two years ago and on June 8, I visited her in France. I am not a football fan and when making my plans, I was not aware Euro Cup 2016 was to be held in France.

The continental tournament enriched the trip as Paris came alive, especially at night. It also meant there were many tourists in the city.

Paris by night is beautiful. Champs-Elysees, one of the most popular streets, runs between two major historical sites; Place de la Concorde and the Arc de Triomphe, which honours those who fought and died for France in the French Revolutionary and the Napoleonic wars.

This street houses a theatre that shows LIDO, one of the most popular cabaret and burlesque show, which tells the story of a girl who moves to Paris and gets enthralled by the lights and what the city has to offer.

The street is also home to the largest Louis Vuitton stores in the world, which is also a museum where guests are welcomed to see the store with lines wrapping around the building.

Paris offers an array of museums and it can take days to explore them. To enjoy at a discount, I got a two-day bus and boat tour that allows one to hop on and off at various places, visit the museums at discounted prices and get to hear about the city of love and its history.

I visited Musee Grevin, a wax museum featuring Hollywood personalities, musicians, cartoon characters, political leaders and various historical figures as well as the Hall of Mirrors.

One cannot go to Paris and not visit the Lourve, the world’s largest museums and a historic monument in Paris. Wear comfortable shoes.

At the Lourve, it is a journey through art, a home to thousands of objects; antiquities and artefacts, sculptures, human civilisation paintings, drawings, dynasties and politics.

It is also houses the famous Leonardo da Vinci oil painting ‘‘The Mona Lisa’’, which is highly guarded and obstructed by all the people trying to take photos with their selfi-sticks.

The corner of African art and artefacts, however, was disappointing; maybe my expectations were high after seeing all the other attractions.

