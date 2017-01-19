Exploring resilient Rwanda through a different lens

Magazines

Boat rides are a good way of exploring the green islands dotting the lake. PHOTO | SARAH OOKO

With the mention of Rwanda, most people tend to think of the 1994 genocide that is without doubt a sad but major historical event in the East African country.

It is thus common to see many tourists flocking the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre when they land in the country.

This is often a journey into “darkness” and visitors break down in tears as they come face to face with the brutality of a war that killed about 800,000 people in just three months.

The images, skulls, bones and personal belongings of those that lost their lives dot the museum. And one can almost feel the pain and hear the cries of the departed souls.

It is a scene that depicts how hate can turn human beings into monsters, capable of committing heinous acts.

Lessons learned

But the other side of this “coin” is love , which has enabled Rwandans to dust themselves and rise up, in spite of the pain and suffering. They have learnt from history but they are not letting the past determine their destiny.

This way, they are also beckoning outsiders to look at the country from a different lens as there is more to Rwanda than its genocide past.

This is the approach I took on a recent visit to the country which led to me to discovering the magnificent Lake Kivu, which lies at the border of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It is the largest lake in the country and is ranked sixth in Africa.

A three- hour drive from Kigali takes you to the western side of the country, past a lush green hilly countryside, to locations closer to the water body which drains into Ruzizi River that flows southwards into Lake Tanganyika.

The lake can be viewed well from either Gesenyi (Rubavu) or Kibuye (Karongi) town. The former is busier and often crowded especially during the weekends. It is ideal for those looking for some “noise” and are keen on partying while on holiday.

Kibuye on the other hand is much calmer, offering a serene environment for unwinding and peaceful co-existence with nature.

What makes it stand out is the magnificent landscape surrounding the lake. Instead of just a plain mass of water, it is dotted with hills covered by an array of flowers and rich green vegetation that appear to be floating on the lake’s surface.

This view is surreal and the beauty is unimaginable. Some of these hills such as Napoleon and Amahoro are great Islands that tourists can access via a boat ride for leisurely walks or hikes.