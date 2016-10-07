Exquisite paired with modesty at Nairobi fashion show

Magazines

A model at the Nairobi Modesty Fashion Week at Ole Sereni Hotel, Nairobi. Photo Courtesy/Muslimah

Demand for exquisite Muslim wear is rising and designers are endeavoured to meet it.

From jewel-encrusted colourful abayas, precious stone-stitched wedding ball gowns, turbans, shoulder wraps on long fitting dresses covering the neck and hands; designers showcased the latest trends in Muslim wear during the Nairobi Modesty Fashion week last Saturday.

Mariam Mwiso, one of the designers, exhibited her long flowy, flowery kaftans with straps at the middle section to accentuate a woman’s silhouette.

Her fashion brand Glam by Apparel has been in existence for one year and her designs target the modest woman.

“I look for designs that are outstanding and comfortable. Although most of what Muslim women wear is limited, we appreciate that our culture is now open to include colour.

Before a woman was only to be seen wearing a black abaya, but these days you can play around with the colours and designs,” said the designer.

When coming up with patterns, she incorporates gold and silver, due to their sparkling nature.

Heavy beadwork

Depending on a customer’s taste, she can add beads on the neckline and hem.

The hijab has also evolved from the normal black to flower printed, bejewelled headscarves.

“There is a saying that if it is good enough for praying, it is good enough for wearing. I have found a balance between my religion and fashionable,” she said.

Although most of her clothes are inspired by Arabic and Asian designs, she is looking to start an African line of kaftans that will blend in vitenges.

Her heavy beaded dresses go for about Sh15,000.

Another head-turner at the modesty fashion show was Fatma Ahmed’s bridal gowns.

Long-sleeved, free-flowing ball gowns, embellished with sparkling beads, and lace hijab made up some of her wedding designs.

Designing wedding gowns for Muslim brides is not an easy fit. While designing, modesty has to be paramount, but it does not mean they have to be a bore.

“It does not matter if it’s a wedding day, you have to cover up from head to toe. It is a challenge to most Muslims to find a good designer who can make a wedding dress with a hijab,” said Fatma, the owner of House of Inspiration.

Most Muslim wedding gowns are ball gown or mermaid. For ball gowns, there is a lot of detail on the top area including bead work and gemstones sewn on the corset.

Mermaid dresses usually have more lace details throughout the dress or embellishments.

To cover the hair, a bride can wear a turban with pearl stones and a long veil draped on top of the turban.

To complement a wedding gown, one can also wear a hijab with beading and a veil with ribbon edging. Hijabs can also be fully embroidered.