Extremes are easy, strive for that elusive balance in life

Sri Bharatam “The hardest thing to find in life is balance – especially the more success you have, the more you look to the other side of the gate. What do I need to stay grounded, in touch, in love, connected, emotionally balanced? Look within yourself”

– Celine Dion

One day a king came to the garden and saw withering and dying trees, bushes and flowers.

An oak said that he dies because it can’t be as high as a pine. The king met the pine tree and found her falling down because it can’t give grapes like a grapevine. And grapevine was dying because it couldn’t blossom like a rose.

He walked further into the rose garden. To his surprise, he saw the roses fading, having no fragrance. The king enquired on what made the roses so dull and lifeless.

The roses ignored the King and said “Your Majesty, you should be more bothered about the oaks, the pines, and even the grapevine. I am the Rose and I choose when to bloom and when not to.”

The King was shocked and surprised with all of these responses. He continued to stroll in the garden. Soon he found a single plant, pleasing heart, bloomy and fresh.

The king asked: “All the trees and flowers here are withering, and you are flourishing, How?”“I think it comes naturally. I believe that when you planted me, you wanted to get a joy. If you would like to grow an oak, grapes or rose, you would plant them. So I think that I can’t be anything else than what I am. And I try to develop my best qualities.”

There is always a sense of dissatisfaction in our lives, no matter how educated we are, how rich we are or how good looking we are.

We are busy either constantly comparing our lives with those of others, or trying to look at our own lives through others lens.

We know what we have and also know what we want. We struggle between compromising with what we have (as our wants keep moving to be our needs) and achieving what we want to, totally missing the point that they might be poles apart. The only way to stay happy and positive is to balance between the both.

“Look at yourself. You can be only yourself. It is impossible for you to become someone else. You can joy and blossom or you can wither if you do not accept yourself. The world isn’t perfect.

That means it isn’t perfectly good, but it isn’t perfectly bad either. And there’s no better excuse than this to balance between the two of them.

The extremes are easy, you can brand the whole world to be bad and you to be the good (or the best). But, the ease comes with the hardship, shift the focus of what you see, and your experience of this life will change.”

