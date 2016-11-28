Fake Dr Melly saga: We are dealing with symptoms, not the problem

Home

Not only did fake doctor Ronald Melly put the lives of hundreds of Kenyans at risk for more than two years, he was promoted to Medical Superintendent. PHOTO | FILE

Imagine you’ve never heard of the common cold. Then, one day, you develop a stuffy nose, a fever, a headache, and a cough. You see each separate symptom as a unique problem, and you see yourself as suffering from a whole range of illnesses — each worse than the last one.

You treat the stuffy nose with a decongestant, the fever with aspirin, and the cough with cough syrup. For a while, at least, you feel better. But within a few hours, each of the symptoms reappears. You begin to despair that there isn’t any cure at all.

Then you analyse your symptoms, noticing that they all appeared at the same time. You do a little research, and you discover that no, you don’t have four different illnesses.

You have just a single illness which can be addressed very simply with a combination of rest, plenty of fluids, and the passage of time. You get the point. Now, stop imagining and let me give you a practical example.

Kapsabet County Hospital has been paying a man accused of being a fake doctor nearly Sh150,000 every month. The 28-year-old quack confessed to have treated patients, performed surgery and delivered babies by Caesarian section even though he is not a doctor.

The strange thing is that not only did he put the lives of hundreds of Kenyans at risk for more than two years, the Ministry of Health promoted him to Medical Superintendent.

Two things clearly stood out for me when the story hit the headlines. The first is that we are living in a global village, whether we know it or we don’t. This means that even in medicine, we are competing with the rest of the world.

A case in point is that in the last two years alone, I know of about 10 people in my circles who have had to go to India for surgical procedures. India offers some of the best medical treatment in the world.

Its private hospitals have an excellent reputation and India’s health care sector has sustained an enormous boom in recent years. The country is now a global health destination, with medical tourism growing by 30 per cent each year.

Despite any prejudices about healthcare in developing countries, surgery clinics in India are at the forefront of medical technology and equipped with modern state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled medical personnel.

Indian doctors are considered to be among the best in the world and their high level of surgical expertise evolves from many years of training.

Today, medical tourism has become a revenue earner of sorts for the country. Medical tourists entering India are driven by treatment at cheaper prices.

According to the Ministry of Tourism’s annual figures, 96,856 foreigners had visited the country on medical visas by June this year. The number was 56,129 in 2013, rising to 75,671 in 2014, and 1,34,344 in 2015.

You see, the global perspective leaves us with very few options. The first thing that we must move away from is the grand illusion that we find ourselves in — that incorruptible leaders will make all the difference.