Family Group reserves Sh75m for scholarship programme

Family Group Foundation has set aside Sh75 million for next year’s disbursement of bursaries to 341 secondary school and college students drawn from all 47 counties.

The Foundation’s Manager, Jacquline Mathaga, said it would continue mentoring the young beneficiaries with life skills.

Speaking in Nairobi during the Foundation’s boot camp for some its beneficiaries this week, Ms Mathaga said making followups after the financial grants had been given had helped the students succeed in life where 35 out of 37 pioneer beneficiaries were admitted to public universities.

“Kenya needs more well-wishers to join u in supporting children from disadvantaged communities countrywide as this will create a pool of new human resource that Kenya needs for even development,” she said.

The Foundation manager said donors must also volunteer time and mentor individual beneficiaries as they get into the employment arena.

She said Family Bank staff also volunteered their time to listen to the beneficiaries during the April holidays’ boot camp where they discussed challenges of adverse peer pressure, drug abuse, pregnancies, early marriage as well as outdated communal practices.

The Foundation has spent Sh52 million since inception whereby 41 Kenya Medical Training Centre students are currently undertaking various courses under the foundations assistance.

Ms Mathaga said that they also had a direct cash input with improvement of facilities at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Children’s Oncology ward with a newly planned assistance set for Eldorets Special School where they will put up two classrooms for use by children autistic children.