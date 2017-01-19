Fancy or practical? Headboard options to match your style

Magazines

A room at Giraffe Ark Hotel in Nyeri (left). Innovative headboard ideas can completely transform the look and feel of your bedroom. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

As you return from the holidays, there are those aspects you probably like to borrow from the hotel you stayed in.

Hotel beds often have unique features that spell style and comfort and one of my obsessions is the elegant designs of the headboards.

They come in a wide variety of materials to complement other furnishings and to suit your style, including wood, metal, or those covered in cloth, leather, vinyl or natural materials such as sisal and rattan. Some feature a combination of materials.

Whether it is a metal bed or an artistic Lamu one with its intricately carved details, choosing this furniture piece depends on your taste and preference.

Besides picking a material based on looks, also consider durability and comfort—especially if you sit up in bed to read or watch the news.

Different shops in Nairobi offer some interesting designs. Take your time to check out the possibilities— you’ll be surprised by the variety of shapes, styles and functions.

Whether you want a massive headboard that takes up a large part of the wall or a subtle one which does not overshadow other details in the room, a good piece will certainly make you feel more comfortable in your bed.

Artistic headboards

Rattan and Lamu furniture are some of the unique furniture pieces of this century; however they might not be everyone’s option.

They are either made of recycled dhow or of original bamboo tree from Congo that is carved to give it that “Swahili” finish. Most Lamu beds look simple, with minimal decorations on the headboard such as a glass picture but you can also have an elaborately carved design.

Zahra Jina of Sunny Daze says their Lamu-style furniture are highly popular for their rustic looks.

“Lamu designs are some of the most popular and are on high demand,” she says.

There are also headboards made of sisal. These ones can be made by even inexperienced do-it-yourselfers with just a few tools and minimal hardware.

