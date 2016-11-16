Long queues as North Rift maize farmers deliver grain to NCPB stores

Politics and policy

Trucks form a queue to deliver maize at the National Cereals and Produce Board, Eldoret depot on November 16, 2016. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Maize farmers in North Rift region want the National Cereals and Produce Board to hasten the process of receiving their produce to cushion them from expenses incurred while on the queue.

Long queues of lorries and tractors loaded with sacks of grains snaking towards the NCPB’s Eldoret depot characterised the second day on Wednesday as farmers began to deliver their produce.

Mr Noah Tum, one farmer from Ilula in Uasin-Gishu County noted that he spends Sh1,300 daily for the driver and the turn-boy.

“We ask those receiving the products to be fast. This will save us the agony of having to sleep in trucks every day . . . We pay our driver Sh800 and his turnboy Sh500 per day,” he said.

Register with counties

The Ministry of Agriculture recently announced that farmers must register with the respective counties before delivering produce.

This was one of stringent measures introduced to block brokers from selling the cereals to the board.

The board is buying a 90kg bag of maize at Sh3,000 up from Sh2,300 after Deputy President William Ruto announced the new prices last month.

Last month, farmers held a demonstration in Eldoret Town demanding an increase in the amount a bag of maize due to high cost of farm production.