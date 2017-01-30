Feed the mind with right messages to achieve your goals for prosperity

Home

We are all intelligent. Actually, we are all given the same intellect at inception. What differentiates high achievers from the average majority is that they take the time to understand and apply their intellect.

Achievers consistently do this by the information they entertain and internalise, the activities they engage in and even the company they keep.

The very competitive and dynamic world today demands super performers. It is the mentally strong that will not only survive but quickly advance to prosperity.

Mental strength is about engaging each facet of our intellect to it’s highest ability but it is not doable without a deeper understanding of exactly what these facets are.

Watch two persons engaged in a heated and unpleasant shouting match and you quickly come to the realisation that one of them does have a reasonable and progressive point to make while the other is a complete idiot looking to convince himself or herself otherwise by raising their voice higher.

The person who coined the phrase “common sense” really did do us an injustice because sense is painfully rare. So if one is an idiot, why would an argument ensue between the idiot and the more sensible party?

Common sense dictates that you simply do not bother shouting back at an idiot however miffed you may be or we would in all fairness have difficulty distinguishing between the pair of you.

It is with your reasoning factor that you make sensible productive decisions. It is called thinking — a mental activity that we must all endeavour to engage in more frequently.

Most of us give up on our dreams mid-point simply because we have never strengthened our ability to concentrate on one thing for long enough for it to succeed.

It does not help that we entertain many dreams at the same time. It is important to bear in mind that we are growth-seeking beings. We are wired to yearn for progress with our very existence.

This translates into a myriad of dreams developing in our minds creating a rather intimidating wish-list even for celebrated achievers. The good news is that it is not possible to dream of anything that you are incapable of achieving.

When eating a plate of food, we take one bite at a time. We place each bite in our mouths, savour the taste, possibly figure out the ingredients used to make it and chew it until it is ready to safely swallow before taking another bite. This repeated action usually leads to a clean plate and nourished body.

This is exactly how we must approach life — take each of our goals, work on it to the exclusion of all other distractions while running over all obstacles in our path until success is achieved. Focus is the name of the achievement game.

We relate to situations based on our unique experiences, preferences and conditioning. There’s glass ceiling over your career depending how strong you feel the force of your capability is. The glass is either half full or half empty depending on whether you have a prosperity or poverty mindset.