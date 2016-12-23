Ferre Gola among top performers lined up for festivities

Magazines

Congolese superstar Ferre Gola is in Kenya for two shows over the Christmas season. PHOTO | FILE

This Christmas holiday comes with some exciting music events. From performances of traditional carols to contemporary pop shows, there is plenty to look forward to over the festive period.

It is not too late to plan your Christmas entertainment and here are some events that music fans cannot afford to miss over the holidays.

Ferre Gola

Nairobi and Kisumu, Dec 23/24

The Congolese superstar is in Kenya for two shows over the Christmas season. Known to his fans as Le Padre (the priest), the singer, songwriter and dancer is certainly one of the two most popular of the current generation of Congolese musicians (the other is his rival Fally Ipupa).

He is widely acclaimed for his versatile style that combines contemporary high-energy dance music with a melodic rumba vocal style.

Ferre Gola started his career in the mid 1990s with Wenge Musica 4X4 BC BG where he played with his mentor Werrason. After the split of the band, he remained with Werrason and was writer and vocalist on the hit album Solola Bien in 1999.

In 2004, he joined Koffi Olomide’s Quartier Latin as a singer and composer before launching his solo career in 2007 with the highly successful album Sens Interdit.

Since then, his career has flourished with several hit albums, notably Boite Noire in 2013, which produced top songs like Pakadjuma, Litaka and Chichiwash.

In the last few years, the music scene in Kinshasa has been dominated by stories of the rivalry between Ferre Gola and Ipupa. Incidentally, both singers launched their careers as members of Quartier Latin.

During his show at the Bomas of Kenya in November 2015, the crowd sang and danced along to catchy dance songs like Tsheke le pete, his slower rumba songs like Zazou, 100 kilos and the popular Kamasutra. Many fans will be looking forward to an equally thrilling show during this weekend’s performances.

Ferre Gola’s first show takes place tonight at the Alchemist on Parklands Road with tickets selling at Sh2,500 and Sh 5,000 for VIP on www.jambolife.com

On Christmas eve, he will be in Kisumu as the headline act during the Pacho Festival at the Jumia Grounds, with tickets at Sh1,000 and Sh2,500 VIP.

Kenyan Boys Choir, Diani Mombasa