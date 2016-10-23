FiRe Award attracts 378 applications

Money Markets

The Financial Reporting Award (FiRe Award), whose winners will be unveiled Friday, has attracted 378 entries majority of them (278) from the public sector with private entities making 100 submissions.

UN Global Compact Africa chief officer Olajobi Makinwa will grace the event at Windsor Golf & Country Club in Nairobi as the chief guest.

The event is dubbed Accountable Governance for Excellence and Reliability in Financial Reporting in East Africa.

The organisers set out to enhance public sector participation to promote more transparent financial reporting.

“Increased participation by the public sector demonstrates commitment to more open accountability in the use of public funds and offers the entities an opportunity to be assessed against global standards through the International Public Sector Accounting Standards which is the reporting framework adopted in Kenya in 2014,” said Bernard Ndung’u, the chairman, Public Sector Accounting Standard Board.

The evaluation panel comprises of professionals from the audit practice, industry and academia with expertise in financial reporting standards, corporate governance and corporate social responsibility.