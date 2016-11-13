Merali’s Fidelity Shield now gets a rating downgrade

Money Markets

The Equatorial Fidelity Centre, which the insurer bought from its sister firm. PHOTO | FILE

Fidelity Shield Insurance Company, associated with billionaire businessman Naushad Merali, has received a credit rating downgrade due to investment in illiquid assets and poor cash flow.

South African rating agency GCR assigned the insurer a BBB rating on its ability to settle claims, down from BBB+ accorded last year.

The downgrade follows a negative outlook assigned to the firm last year though its future prospects is now classified as stable.

“The downgrade follows a sustained weakening in key liquidity metrics. The weak liquidity position stems from cash outlays pertaining to the purchase of illiquid assets in the investment portfolio, together with constrained cash flow generation of late,” reads the rating report.

Fidelity Shield is said to be in the process of disposing some of its assets so as to improve its liquidity though. Liquidity is key in insurance sector as insurers need to settle claims promptly to retain a good reputation.

GCR reported Fidelity Shield claims cash coverage of five months, which it termed low.

Data from Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) shows Fidelity had invested Sh1.3 billion in property and had Sh210 million in term deposits and cash as at end of June this year. Its total assets stood at Sh2.8 billion over the same period.

The insurer bought the Equatorial Fidelity Centre from sister company Equatorial Commercial Bank in 2014 in a transaction estimated at Sh415 million.

Mwalimu National Sacco owns 23.8 per cent of Fidelity Shield Insurance following its acquisition of shares in Equatorial Commercial Group.

As at June this year, Fidelity Shield controlled 1.54 per cent of the country’s general insurance market down from 1.68 per cent at a similar period last year.

The general insurer collected Sh981 million in premiums for the six months to June and incurred claims of Sh431 million, of which Sh308 million was paid.

Motor insurance is its main business contributing more than 70 per cent of its covers.

The insurer posted an underwriting loss of Sh80 million for the half year. GCR noted Fidelity’s profitability was largely driven by returns from investment rather than the core business.