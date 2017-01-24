Find time and greet the one cleaning your desk

Magazines

“Never quit. If you stumble, get back up. What happened yesterday, no longer matters. Today is another day, so get on track. And move closer to your dreams and goals. You can do it. And in doing so, remember, there is always something or someone to be thankful for, so have an attitude of gratitude as you march towards your dreams and goals.”

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Charles Plumb was a US Navy jet pilot in the Vietnam War. After 75 combat missions, his plane was destroyed by a surface-to-air missile.

Plumb ejected and parachuted into enemy hands. He was captured and spent six years in a communist Vietnamese prison. He survived the ordeal and now gives lectures on lessons learnt from that experience.

One day, when Plumb and his wife were sitting in a restaurant, a man at another table came up and said, “You’re Plumb! You flew jet fighters in Vietnam from the aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk. You were shot down!”

“How in the world did you know that?” asked Plumb.

“I packed your parachute,” the man replied.

Plumb gasped in surprise and gratitude. The man pumped his hand and said, “I guess it worked!” Plumb assured him, “It sure did. If the parachute you packed hadn’t worked, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Plumb kept thinking about that man. He says: “I kept wondering what he had looked like in a Navy uniform — I wonder how many times I might have seen him and not even said, ‘Good morning, how are you?’ or anything because you see, I was a fighter pilot and he was just a sailor.”

Plumb thought of the many hours the sailor had spent at a long wooden table in the bowels of the ship, carefully weaving the shrouds and folding the silks of each parachute, holding in his hands each time the fate of someone he didn’t know.

One question

Now one question that Plumb always asked his audience was, “Who’s packing your parachute?” All of us have someone or the other who gives us what we need one way or the other, in some form or the other. The motive may be different; expectations varied and purpose distinct.

Moreover, all of us need many kinds of parachutes when we are in distress and trouble — sometimes we need “physical parachutes”, sometimes “mental parachute” or “emotional parachute” and even “spiritual parachute”.

Like Plumb, we all call on these supports before coming out of distress and reaching safety. With the rat race of today’s life, we are so busy with our own lives, our own complexities and our own challenges, we miss out big time on what really matters, what is important and what we should be focusing on.

We often times fail to look back or even think about those who packed our parachutes.