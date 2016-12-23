Fine mix of exhibitions to catch amid the bustle

Magazines

PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

With a blink of an eye, you might have missed two of the finest and most fun exhibitions in Nairobi in recent times.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Nduta Kariuki’s marvellous portraits of colourful characters around the city (including a few from her October art residency in Dar es Salaam) were on display for one night only last Saturday night.

It was at Shifteye Gallery that Nduta shared the Priory ground-floor platform with another one of Kenya’s gifted female artists, the ebullient songstress and filmmaker Maia Van Lekow.

We’ve seen Nduta’s stunning portraiture ever since she moved into a studio space GoDown Art Centre, but in the past she has primarily been painting in black, white and a mix of the two; but since she’s gone into working with colour, she produced amazing images that often have an off-beat, even other worldly effect.

Peter Elungat’s paintings were also up for just one day for the public to see. But technically, since his exhibition was at the Russian Embassy, it was just a segment of the public that got to view what was arguably his first “break-out” showcase of works that we’ve seen in quite some time.

By “break-out” I mean his art seemed to be more daring and experimental. First, he decided to try his hand at media other than oil paints.

Working in charcoal, he had four drawings in this show that were wistful images, suggestive of some sort of mystical story that Elungat was quick to devise.

Muted hues

The hues he used in this show seemed less muted and more radiant, as in a work like Women in Flowers.

Elungat seemed to step back from his almost exclusive focus on idealised Western Renaissance-styled women. He did have one lovely Mona Lisa-like African face at the embassy, but unlike most of his previous beauties, this one did not have a slender elongated neck.

Instead, she had no neck at all since his Mona only highlighted essential facial features which seemed even more enigmatic than Da Vinci’s classic beauty.

One of his other women was far from being idealised. She too was intriguing but she was standing in such an awkward pose, bent over as if she was washing either clothes or the floor, or completing some other mundane domestic chore, she struck one as more worldly than most of his other ethereal maids.

Elungat even had one abstract piece in the show as well as one semi-abstract garden scene covered in a variegated array of Kenyan green.

In all, I wished more people could have seen this show since it exposed new aspects of the artist that I had not anticipated but was delighted to see.