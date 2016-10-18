Nokia’s downfall fires Finland to top of clean energy tech production

Politics and policy

An official explaining to journalists at a plant that uses waste to generate energy in Finland. The country is promoting a circular economy in which no waste goes to waste.

The collapse of Nokia, once a mobile phone juggernaut, was a bitter pill for Finland as it pulled a dark cloud over the country’s economy with thousands of jobs suddenly evaporating into thin air and revenue streams drying up.

The European nation may be down but certainly not out of the world stage in shaping future developments. It is largely in clean technology (cleantech) for health, energy and waste management.

“Finland is keen to fashion itself as an intelligent economy, powered by research and development (R&D) in areas in which we have comparative advantage over the rest of the world,” says Risto Huhta-Koivisto of FinPro – a Finnish government agency in charge of promoting trade, investment and tourism.

It is this laser-sharp focus on strategic areas that is fast turning the Nordic country into a powerhouse in waste management and bioenergy technology.

The country’s think-tanks and corporate honchos are well aware that global demand for energy will continue to widen with a special emphasis on clean power generation as the world races to tame emissions from fossil fuel power plants.

Armed with this market reality, the Finns have taken a deep dive into clean energy production using readily available materials like agricultural waste, wood waste and packaging waste (plastics and polythene papers).

A visit to Finland takes you to the heart of this technological drive as you snake your way through the forested country, dotted with bioenergy plants and research hubs.

It boasts expansive infrastructure that seems to swallow the tiny population of 5.5 million people.

For a visitor, the clean streetways and boulevards of Helsinki look almost deserted, with imposing buildings while motorists cruise smoothly on the large network of roads, crossed by tramways.

Cleantech has quickly become the buzzword on Finland’s streets, academic halls, research labs and corporate boardrooms as the country makes the march towards becoming a giant machine churning out sustainable, clean technology solutions.

The knowledge that up to 60 per cent of the world’s generated waste goes to waste is yet another reason Finnish companies are pumping billions of euros in research to develop cutting-edge technologies to re-use and recycle waste.

Kenya is one such market where a number of Finnish firms have operations in renewable energy space.

For instance, Finnish Fund for Industrial Co-operation Ltd (Finnfund) is one of the partners in the consortium developing Lake Turkana Wind Power project in Kenya’s northern town of Marsabit.

The 310-megawatt (MW) multibillion-shilling wind farm is set to be the largest in Africa and will be completed mid-next year.