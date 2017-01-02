Firms bet on poaching to tap new talent and improve performance

Magazines

Demand for the best talent in the Kenyan workforce market has led to companies recruiting from their competition in a bid to tap employees with experience and credentials in the industry, as Telkom Kenya did recently by hiring the former Head of Finance of its competitor, Safaricom.

“I am extremely pleased to have Mr Sundararaman Pattabiraman lead our finance functions and serve as our Chief Finance Officer,” said Aldo Mareuse, the CEO of Telkom Kenya during the announcement in November.

“He has distinguished himself as an exceptional leader with a proven track record. He has strong knowledge of the Kenyan telecommunications market and has broad experience from both the market leader and challenger.”

Hiring from the competitor implies that the new, experienced employee brings in ideas that enable the company to compete in the marketplace, which reflects on the company’s performance.

Human resource managers charged with recruiting to raise business performance tend to make these kinds of quality hires — as a 2016 survey on global recruiting trends conducted by business and employment-oriented social networking service, LinkedIn, found.

“Of the 3,894 global talent acquisition decision makers surveyed, 39 per cent said quality of hire is the most valuable metric for performance,” said the report.

Such was the case with Yahoo in 2012. In a bid to reignite itself in the technology market, it hired a new CEO, Marissa Mayer, from rival Google, citing her 13 years of experience in the industry as one of the reasons for her appointment.

The recruitment seemed to have paid off with the first set of financial results under her leadership beating analysts’ expectations, with an increase in net revenue to $1.09bn, from $1.07bn in the same period, a year earlier.

Outperformed its competitor

Shortly afterwards, in July 2013, the company outperformed its competitor Google in the number of website visitors in the US for the first time in two years, with approximately 197m visitors compared to Google’s 192m visitors.

Analysts credited the shift in dominance to the changes that the new CEO had made, which included making the company’s website relatable and appealing to its online audience. The transfer also gave Yahoo a big gain in its competitor knowledge.

“Poaching is considered as the transfer of knowledge from the skilled employee to the growing company. It also helps in sharing the burden of the company since a highly skilled workforce has joined the team,” according to talent sourcing website Wisestep in an article titled, Advantages and Disadvantages of Employee Poaching.

“In the present modern times, it is important for companies to survive the strong competition. The companies which are less productive need to poach skilled employees so that they can have the best skills from the recruitment market.

‘‘The main idea of taking employees from competitors is that the less productive company can have better performance in the market.