Fistula fears grow as doctors stay away

Expectant mothers are at a high risk of contracting fistula following doctor’s strike that has forced most of them to give birth at home, a health expert has warned.

Musimbi Soita, a consultant gynaecologist at Pwani Gyno Centre in Mombasa, said expectant mothers were now giving birth at home due to total shutdown of maternity services in public hospitals following doctors strike.

“In the advent of free maternity, almost 90 per cent of expectant mothers have been seeking services in public hospitals, however, these women cannot access these services due to the strike. What do they do? They deliver at home,” he said.

Dr Soita said Coast General Provincial Hospital, the largest referral hospital in Coast region handling specialised cases of expectant mothers, used to conduct up to 10 Caesarean sections every day.

However, the expectant mothers cannot get such care due to health crisis.

Kenya has been offering free maternity services since 2013, however, the services have been halted as doctor’s boycott entered its ninth week.

The private practice doctor said prolonged labour is the commonest cause for obstetric fistula, adding that those who are at most risk were mothers who have previously delivered through CS.

“When a mother has had a previous Caesarean delivery, ideally she is supposed to deliver in a hospital which does surgeries,” said Dr Soita.