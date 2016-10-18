Focus turns to Karigithu for enforcement of Togo pact on maritime issues

Magazines

Nancy Karigithu, Maritime and Shipping Affairs principal secretary. PHOTO | FILE

Focus is set to shift to the State Department for Maritime and Shipping Affairs following the signing and adoption of the African Union (AU) Charter on Maritime Security, Safety and Development in Africa on October 15.

Kenya was among African countries that endorsed the charter during the Extraordinary Summit of the African Union on Maritime Security, Safety and Development held in Togo recently.

The docket, headed by Ms Nancy Karigithu, now has the task of transforming the document into legislation that can be adapted to the Kenyan context and aligned with the Constitution ready for implementation.

The charter, which was signed by 30 heads of state including President Uhuru Kenyatta, provides a framework for addressing challenges facing the continent’s maritime sector.

Among the issues covered in the charter are ways to tackle maritime piracy, which has been on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea while the Gulf of Aden and the Somalia coast have witnessed a decline due to increased naval operations by the international community.

The charter also focuses on issues of illicit fishing and combating illicit trafficking of all kinds from counterfeit goods, drug trafficking, to poaching and even human trafficking while advocating for the creation of jobs and use of existing technologies.

It also advocates for the conservation of marine life by limiting environmental impacts on ports and protecting biodiversity within coastal shores.

Aside from promoting cooperation among member countries, the charter also commits signatories to creating national, regional and continental institutions to promote maritime security and safety.

The ratification of the charter by member states into their own national and regional laws set to follow the signing by AU members has been taunted as a step closer to achieving an integrated maritime strategy for Africa that would see individual countries develop sustainable blue economies by year 2050.

When he addressed the summit, President Kenyatta noted that the maritime sector has the potential to create employment, wealth and to hasten economic growth as well as promote development.

“The scope and severity of the threats facing our maritime domain require that we not only secure the collaboration of African states, but that we also enlist the support of the entire community of nations,” he said.