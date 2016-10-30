Foreign Affairs set to scuttle Afreximbank Kenya head office bid

Money Markets

Foreign Affairs and International Trade secretary Amina Mohamed. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is expected to write the government about its decision to shift its planned regional headquarters from Nairobi after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected key demands touching on diplomatic immunity for its top staff.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The ministry had on Friday said it had concluded reviewing a draft agreement with the bank and was readying itself for the signing of an agreement, which would pave the way for setting up of the headquarters in Nairobi.

“We expect to sign a deal soon and there is no stalemate. We have sent them the documents and we expect them to sign soon,” said Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monicah Juma in an interview.

But sources at the bank said the ministry had rejected some of the critical demands including offering its staff special diplomatic status that would have cleared the way for the establishment of the bank’s Sh3 billion regional headquarters in Nairobi.

“The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has responded but deleted a number of key requirements such as diplomatic immunity to the president of Afreximbank. As of now the MOFA has not given the Bank what the Bank asked for. The gap between MOFA and the Bank is so wide. From the response of MOFA it is clear they do not want Kenya to host Branch of Afreximbank,” said a senior person at the bank.

“A letter will soon follow to say Afreximbank is relocating the branch in another eastern African country unless MOFA changes their minds,” the source who sought anonymity said in an email interview.

Afreximbank had indicated it would move to Addis Ababa if Kenya does not act by the end of September.

Ethiopia is said to have agreed to grant Afreximbank top executives diplomatic immunity.

The bank said in September it had waited for two years for communication from the Foreign Affairs ministry.

Besides the diplomatic immunity, the multilateral lender wanted its employees to be exempted from paying tax in line with the privileges accorded other multilateral institutions.

Afreximbank had argued the privileges were not unique to Kenya as they had been granted by host governments in Abuja (Nigeria), Harare (Zimbabwe), Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire), Tunis (Tunisia) and Egypt (Cairo), which is its headquarters.

The bank’s demand for special privileges, it had said, was supported by the fact that similar multilateral institutions and diplomatic missions in Nairobi enjoy the same.

The Foreign Affairs ministry was said to be particularly uncomfortable with several clauses in a draft agreement touching on taxation.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich had said in a letter to Afreximbank that he had completed a review of the agreement and the same has been forwarded to the Foreign Affairs ministry for finalisation.