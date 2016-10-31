Foreign investor net selling lifts NSE trade 5-fold

Money Markets

A Nairobi Securities Exchange staff monitors trading at the Exchange building. PHOTO | FILE

Trading at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) rebounded on Monday with the value of shares exchanged rising fivefold from the previous session.

Shares worth Sh328 million were traded Monday compared to a turnover of Sh63 million recorded on Friday – the lowest trade reported for over three years.

Dyer and Blair Investment Bank (DIB) noted foreign investors were the key participants in the market with most taking a selling position.

“Foreign investors assumed a net selling position by accounting for 80 per cent of total market sales and 76.7 per cent of total market purchases,” said the DIB in a note sent to investors.

KCB Bank was the largest mover with 5,725,500 shares traded at an average price of Sh27.25 a unit up from Sh27 on Friday.

Safaricom had 4,518,400 shares traded at Sh19.85, a slight drop from the previous Sh19.90.

Troubled Kenya Airlines continued with its slow climb on the back of board changes, which saw former Safaricom chief executive Michael Joseph appointed as its chair. It gained Sh0.10 Monday to close at Sh6.70.