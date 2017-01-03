Foreign investors grab lucrative projects

Politics and policy

The poor savings culture among Kenyans continues to hand lucrative investment opportunities to foreign investors who are now reaping big by funding infrastructural projects across the various sectors.

The just-released report by Switzerland based think-tank, Credit Suisse Research International (CSRI) describes the situation as worrying since all profits will rightly be sent abroad as long as the country continues to heavily depend on foreign funds to finance development.

Interestingly, the planned launch of the low-priced and mobile-based Treasury bond sale (M-AKIBA) in the long run seems to have run afoot after quiet lobbying by local banks opposed to its introduction in favour of Treasury bills and bonds that are priced at a minimum of Sh50,000, much higher than a majority of Kenyans can afford.

M-Akiba’s proponents had based it at Sh3,000 making it affordable for the majority of Kenyans who could increase it gradually via direct money transfers to the Central Bank M-Akiba account. But its launch has been postponed indefinitely after two false starts.

The study said lack of long-term savings products in Kenya and a savings policy requiring banks, insurance companies and investment firms to only invest the money in infrastructural bonds denied the government the much-needed low-cost development vehicle that is free from foreign-exchange related fluctuations that have made foreign loans expensive for Kenyans.

In the past decade, Kenya has quadrupled its development debt to Sh3.1 trillion where all national infrastructural development projects are funded by inward Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) notably in energy, roads, ports, water among other projects.

“Nigeria, Iran, Kenya and Argentina fair especially poorly in exporting value-added products, with their exports being dominated by energy and (in the case of Kenya and Argentina) agricultural produce in stark contrast to Bangladesh (apparel), Vietnam (electricals, apparel) and Romania (vehicles, electricals),” it observes.

The report says this has created an opportune moment for foreign investors to make returns at over 50 per cent unlike in their countries where laws have made it mandatory for the working population to save for retirement creating a ready pool for cheap development funds for their respective governments through infrastructural development bonds.

CSRI’s study, which closely looked at Argentina, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Romania and Vietnam notes that Kenya’s reliance on raw material exports deprives it of hundreds of opportunities for job creation in value addition industries.

In 2015, Kenya made the highest earnings ever from tea when farmers raked in Sh125 billion, an increase of 23 per cent from 2014’s Sh101 billion. This was 22 per cent contribution to Kenya’s foreign exchange earnings.

The future of coffee appears brighter with several roasters from Europe and America notably, Africa Coffee Roasters (Netherlands) and Dormans (American) establishing operations in Kenya with other roasters now scouting for suitable partners to launch operations.

The American Specialty Coffee sent a delegation last November to hold talks with leading co-operative societies on the possibility of establishing partnerships for local value addition ventures.

On its part, fresh horticultural exports rose by 19.6 per cent to stand at Sh77.8 billion in the first nine months of 2016 amid fears that Kenya could lose access to the European market following a standoff with the European Commission over signing of the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA).

Kenya went ahead to sign the deal despite Uganda and Tanzania dragging their feet citing national interest thus allowing importation of processed goods from Europe into its market.