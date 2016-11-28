Forex reserves drop Sh39bn in November on dollar sales

Money Markets

The foreign exchange reserves held by Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) have fallen by Sh38.6 billion ($378 million) since the beginning of this month, with traders saying the regulator has sold dollars in the market this month to support the shilling.

The CBK disclosed Monday in its monetary policy committee statement that Kenya’s official foreign reserves now stand at $7.305 billion (Sh745.1 billion) compared to $7.683 billion (Sh783.7 billion) at the end of October.

The decline coincided with a period of pressure on the currency in the aftermath of the election of Donald Trump as President of the US, which led to upheaval in world markets.

The shilling has also been under pressure from higher demand from corporates, some of which are raising forex for dividend payment to foreign shareholders.

The decline in reserves means Kenya’s import cover has fallen to 4.8 months’ worth of goods and services, from 5.13 at the beginning of the month. The import cover had held at above five months since June.

“In recent weeks, we have seen the months of import cover decline below the one-year average of 4.9 months…this is quite worrying as the rate of decrease in the reserve could be an indication that the CBK is using a lot of reserves to support the shilling,” said Cytonn Investments in its latest weekly markets bulletin.

Dealers at commercial banks reported in the wake of the US election that the CBK had assured them it was willing to intervene in the market should there be exchange rate volatility.

Such interventions are done through various means, which include sale or purchase of dollars and injection or withdrawal of shilling liquidity through repo and term auction deposits.

The shilling was Monday exchanging at an average of 101.80/102 to the dollar in commercial banks — same as Friday — with the CBK rate at 101.89, which is a nine-month low.

The CBK though has always stated that it does not intervene in the money market to determine the direction or level of exchange rate, but rather to prevent volatility which might filter through to the rest of the economy.

Going to the end of the year, the Treasury is set to pay interest on some foreign debt, including the Eurobond, which could further eat into the foreign reserves held.

Analysts say, however, some respite could come from the rising diaspora remittances, which for the first six months of the year averaged $143.7 million (Sh14.3 billion) a month.