Form One selection for county schools set to start Thursday

Form One selection for county and sub-county schools kicks off today amid growing anxiety by candidates who sat this year’s exams.

A parent who declined to be named said his daughter scored 398 marks, but was yet to be assigned any school while others cited difficulties in downloading admission letters.

Some 700,554 students will be selected to join county, sub-county, special schools and private institutions in an exercise that will take place in 13 regions across the country.

A total of 24,795 students have since been selected to join 103 national schools while 65,331 will join extra county schools.

There are about 328 extra-county, 993 county, 6,982 sub-county and 980 private schools.

The reporting dates for all Form One students is January 9, with the last day of reporting being January 16.

School principals have been directed to ensure that new students are well received and integrated with the others.

In county schools, available places will be shared out between sub-counties in the ratio of 20:80 where 20 percent of places are reserved for host sub- counties and 80 per cent shared out equitably among all the sub-counties, the host sub-county inclusive.

At the sub-county level, selection will be 100 per cent from the host sub-county based on merit, choice and the proximity of the school to KCPE centres.

A total of 790,680 candidates out of 942,021 will join secondary schools, which means that 151,000 candidates will miss out on Form One placement and are expected to join youth polytechnics.

Last year, 759,603 students joined secondary schools.

“The projected transition rate from primary to secondary school has improved from 82.05 per cent in 2016 to 83.93 per cent. I must make it clear that despite this positive progress in transition rates, more needs to be done,” said Education secretary Fred Matiang’i.

He said the government is in consultation with education stakeholders and other agencies to explore modalities of attaining 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools.

“We should bear in mind that all is not lost for children who do not transit to secondary schools for either lack of places or due to low marks,” he said.