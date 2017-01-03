Form Two dropout turns life around with hair business

Magazines

Roots Salon and Barber shop owner Steve Kumari attends to a client on January 2, 2017. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

When Steve Kumari left his Maua hometown for Nairobi in 1999, he was just 17-years-old, a naïve Form Two dropout who was tired of selling miraa (khat).

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Mr Kumari, now 36, joined an 18-member gang based in Kibera and made an indecent living robbing people of their valuables.

A close shave with death – when they unknowingly attempted to rob a policeman —forced him to reform.

“While at it the man’s pistol fell from his back pocket. We ran as fast as possible. That was when my life changed,” he said.

Two of his closest friends were later gunned down, further cementing his resolve to quit the gangbanging life.

Today, he runs a thriving natural hair salon and a barbershop in Nairobi called The Roots. The business also manufactures natural hair products under The Roots brand.

The Roots, which is located at Nanak House on Kimathi Street, consists of three shops; one serves male clients, another women and children.

The last shop deals in hair products that include waxing gel, hair treatment and conditioners, shampoos, hot oil spray and soaps, all of which are manufactured using locally-sourced materials.

“I gatecrashed what many perceive as a women’s affair. I have never been happier,” Mr Kumari told Enterprise on Monday.

The business has more than 30 employees, the bulk of whom are the dreadlocks and natural hair stylists who are referred to as ‘locticians’ in street lingo. The business handles at least 40 clients a day, he says, where dreadlocks retouching, for instance, costing Sh1,500.

The business’ top stylist, Chris Kanyanya, handles at least 10 dreadlock clients every day and shares the revenue equally with Mr Kumari.

The Roots is not a hairdressers’ business parse but that of ‘locticians’, he explains.

“We are trained for this. The only thing we have in common with other salons are driers and sinks. Otherwise, we are different,” he insists.

Mr Kumari’s love affair with hair started when he was in Standard Seven. The fourth-born in a family of 13 plaited one of his sister’s hair and loved the outcome. He says he knew that is what he wanted to do for a living but did not know how to actualise the dream.