Former CBK governor Ndung’u faces Sh50m legal fee suit

Former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Njuguna Ndung’u. PHOTO |FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has turned on his long-time client, Njuguna Ndung’u, hitting the former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor with a Sh50 million legal fee claim.

Mr Kipkorir says in court filings that Prof Ndung’u has failed to pay the legal bill arising from his battle to avoid arrest and prosecution over the controversial award of a Sh1.2 billion ICT tender despite receiving several demand letters.

Prof Ndung’u ended his term at the CBK in 2015 under a cloud of controversy, with another legal suit seeking his arrest over alleged irregular award of the Sh1.2 billion tender to UK-based Horsebridge Networks.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had accused Prof Ndung’u of directing the CBK’s tender committee to ensure Horsebridge Networks won the tender.

But the former CBK governor in March 2015 secured an order from the Court of Appeal barring the EACC and the Director of Public Prosecutions from prosecuting him over the matter.

Investigating authorities claimed that Prof Ndung’u’s actions caused the Kenyan taxpayers a Sh400 million loss arising from Horsebridge’s inflation of the bid price.

Mr Kipkorir has now filed a bill of costs in court and is seeking for an order compelling Prof Ndung’u to offset the Sh50 million accumulated since 2014 when Prof Ndung’u instructed him to handle the suit and stop his arrest and prosecution.

Mr Kipkorir claims that his efforts in the case that proceeded to the Court of Appeal helped Prof Ndung’u complete his term as CBK governor while protecting his reputation.

“On receiving instructions from the client to act on his behalf in respect of the approved arrest, charge and indictment by the EACC and DPP of themselves relating to the Integrated Security Management Systems (ISMS), I proceeded to act by preparing and filing a petition and successfully got orders stopping the said arrest, charge and indictment and thus allowing the client to complete his tenure unlike all other previous CBK governors,” Mr Kipkorir says in the suit papers.

Citing the complexity of the case, whose preparation he says involved perusal, other incidental work and research, Mr Kipkorir says protecting the client’s personal reputation and dignity came at a price of Sh30 million.

Other charges quoted in the bill are levies for several letters sent to and received from Prof Ndung’u, the CBK, the Senate, the EACC and the DPP in both hard copy and email.

Mr Kipkorir of KTK Advocates is also asking to be paid an additional Sh15 million — half of the case filing and document perusal fees — as part of its costs. An additional Sh4.8 million has been listed as VAT, bringing the total to Sh49,930,047.72.