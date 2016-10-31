Former Chief Justice Cockar passes on at 93

Politics and policy

Former chief justice Abdul Majid Cockar has died at the age of 93.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Justice Cockar served as a judge for 37 years.

Chief Justice David Maraga said the former Judiciary boss will be remembered “for his exemplary commitment and diligence to work”.

“At the Judiciary, we mourn with the family, relatives and friends of the great man that was Justice Cockar. His 44 years in the legal profession will remain a beacon of motivation for many in the Bar and the Bench,” Justice Maraga said in a press statement.

Born in 1923, Justice Cockar was first appointed as a resident magistrate in 1961 and rose through the ranks to serve as a High Court judge and appellate before becoming chief justice in 1994.

He retired as chief justice in 1997 and was succeeded by Zacchaeus Chesoni.

Prior to his joining the Judiciary he worked as an advocate for close to seven years in the law firm of Cockar and Cockar Advocates, which he founded with his brother.

The second Kenyan chief justice of Asian extraction also authored the book, Doings, Non-doings and Mis-doings.

The book launched in 2012 gives a glimpse of the dynamics of the administration of justice in post-independence Kenya.