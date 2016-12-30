Former NHC chairman and city planner Bosire Ogero dies at 61

Money Markets

Bosire Ogero, former NHC chair. PHOTO | FILE

One of Africa’s prominent city planners and former chairman of National Housing Corporation (NHC), Bosire Ogero, has died at 61 in the US.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Mr Ogero, who founded Kenya Institute of Planners (KIP) and served as its chairman for seven years, was instrumental in pushing for streamlining of policies for better land management, especially through urban planning.

He strongly advocated for proper planning believing it was instrumental in growing public and private revenues for promotion of sustainable development.

KIP chairman Lawrence Esho said the late Mr Ogero had made commendable contribution to KIPS and to the nation that saw him feted by former President Mwai Kibaki.

A trained land economist and alumnus of the University of Nairobi, Mr Ogero served in senior capacities in the government before founding Matrix Development Consultants in 1990, which carried out spatial urban planning jobs within Kenya, East, South and North Africa.

Under the motto, “making Kenya a planning society”, Mr Ogero proceeded to engage the government in mainstreaming planning in decision making on use of land for various developments.

In June 2002, he was elected as a regional vice president of the Commonwealth Association of Planners (CAP) and was engaged in setting up planning associations across Africa.

He frequently mourned the demise of district development committees, saying this opened a leeway for misuse of devolved funds, especially by county governments and MPs who influenced funding projects only to be later abandoned by their successors.

In an earlier interview with a local television station, Mr Ogero insisted on proper urban planning saying county governments must interrogate all land use plans before approving any subdivisions or use, to ensure an integrated approach to development.

“Konza Technopolis is a great initiative on mainstream planning. I wish it could be replicated in future development of all parcels of undeveloped land across Kenya. County governments must integrate planning to guide developments,” he said.

He supported digitisation of all land registry records across Kenya saying this would wipe out graft as well as promote proper planning and development of land.