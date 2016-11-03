Former PS Mangiti exposes deep rift with Waiguru at NYS

Politics and policy

Former Planning principal secretary Peter Mangiti (left) when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee that is investigating the National Youth Service scandal on November 2, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Sacked Planning principal secretary Peter Mangiti has denied ignoring advice from the Public Service Commission (PSC), stopping him from creating a non-existent position for Adan Harakhe at the National Youth Service (NYS).

Mr Mangiti was responding to PSC secretary Alice Otwala’s October testimony to the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that he had created the position of deputy director-general at the National Youth Service in disregard of legal advice.

Mr Mangiti, who appeared before the same committee on Wednesday, denied that he was behind the creation of the position and subsequent posting of Mr Harakhe as the office holder, arguing that such a role went beyond his terms of reference.

The former PS told the PAC that in May 2015, former Devolution and Planning secretary Ann Waiguru instructed him through a memo to sign a letter that had been written to the PSC to consider creating a senior deputy director- general’s position at NYS and appoint Mr Harakhe to it.

“She (Ms Waiguru) made it clear that she had discussed the matter with the chair of PSC and the letter was being awaited,” he said.

The PSC received the letter and wrote back declining the request, insisting that the position had to be advertised.

“Subsequently, vacancy indents for advertisement were prepared in line with the existing NYS Act and were forwarded to her (Ms Waiguru) for approval,” said Mr Mangiti.

The former CS later forwarded amended indents to the PSC, which upon scrutiny found that academic requirements, among other key qualifications for the position, had been expunged.

The new developments raised questions, compelling the PSC to request for a joint meeting which, Mr Mangiti said, never took place because Ms Waiguru had issued instructions that her guidance be sought ahead of the meeting.

“To my knowledge therefore Mr Harakhe was never promoted on my authority as insinuated in the earlier presentations made to the committee,” he said.

He said he signed the letter as a legitimate compliance to the demands of his boss (Ms Waiguru), who was the ministry’s authorising officer.

“Your appraisal of Mr Harakhe in the appointing letter sounds musical,” said Nicholas Gumbo, the committee’s chairman, adding that the memo that accompanied the appointment letter was the only thing that would exonerate him.

Mr Mangiti maintained that Mr Harakhe was head-hunted by Ms Waiguru with the help of Hassan Noor, a senior administrator at the ministry.