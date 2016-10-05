Former VP Awori vouches for ex-business associate in Karen land dispute

Politics and policy

Former Vice-President Moody Awori has filed court papers stating that the 134-acre piece of land in Karen, Nairobi, at the centre of an ownership controversy belongs to Muchanga Investments Ltd.

The land, valued at Sh8 billion, is claimed by the family of the late businessman Horatius Da Gama Rose, former National Social Security Fund boss Jos Konzolo through his company Telesource, and Carmelina Mburu, widow of former Provincial Commissioner John Mburu.

Mr Awori, a director of Muchanga Investments at the date of incorporation on April 18, 1978, says that he attended a board of directors meeting of Muchanga Investments on April 29, 1983.

At the meeting it was reported that Barclays Bank had agreed to give a loan to Da Gama Rose (Investments) Ltd, another company affiliated to Muchanga Investments.

Muchanga Investments had agreed to provide the land as security for a Sh10.5 million loan from Barclays.