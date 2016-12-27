Former soldier guns for a piece of retail sector pie

Magazines

Mass Mart founder and chief executive Peter Leparachao with staff at the supermarket in Machakos last Thursday. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

After serving in the Kenyan military for 15 years, Peter Leparachao retired in 2005 and joined the corporate world, dealing in logistics and procurement.

The 47-year-old has worked in various organisations, including as the chief logistics officer at the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in Sierra Leone and operations and depot head at City Hoppa.

However, Mr Leparachao is better known in Kenya’s retail sector, having worked for six years as Tuskys Supermarkets chief operating officer until March when he quietly exited the family-owned retailer amidst internal wrangles.

The former military man has popped up again in the retail scene, this time running his own show.

Twenty-two days ago, he opened Massmart Supermarket, a Sh136 million business in Machakos town, keen on using the experience with one of Kenya’s leading retailers to boost his business.

“I profiled what I wanted to do in a 112-page vision document informed by the rights and wrongs in the industry. With my Tuskys experience, it was not as hard developing the structure,” he told Enterprise in an interview last Thursday.

Massmart Supermarket occupies five floors totalling 48,000 square feet in space. It is targeting the more than one million residents of the bustling town, which is about 63km southeast of Nairobi.

Mass Mart supermarket in Machakos.

The business, which was opened three weeks ago, not only stocks fast-moving consumer goods but also has a chemist, a Deli Cafe, a bakery, a liquor store, a butchery, a grocery store and an ATM lobby among other amenities.

Massmart will have to face it off with Naivas and Mulleys Supermarket for customers in Machakos.

Mr Leparachao, who runs the business as its chief executive, says he first thought of leaving Tuskys early 2015 but postponed this important decision for a year allowing him to strategise.

The father of three adds that he would conceptualise his business during his spare time, including designing the uniform for his 100 staff and picking the right corporate colours.

He also began scouting for financiers and possible investors in the business.

About Sh50 million of the supermarket’s start-up capital was a loan from KCB Group while the rest of the funds were contributed by “several friends” who have invested in the business.