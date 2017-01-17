Former watchman reaping a fortune from thorn melon farming

Magazines

Mr Richard Mwangi at his thorn melon farm in Ngobe Village, Murang’a. PHOTO | MWANGI MUIRURI

Two years ago, Richard Mwangi quit his job as a watchman at a coffee factory in Murang’a after thieves nearly killed him while on duty.

The thugs were a godsend since they offered the push he needed to get out of his low paying job and venture into farming. But first, he was arrested, interrogated and later released without charge over the incident. As he recuperated from the thorough beating the armed robbers had given him, he realised he had pushed his luck too far and it was probably a matter of time before something grave happened to him. “I had been a watchman since I was 25 and I had been in that factory for three years. My salary at the time of resigning was Sh5,000 a month,” he says.

He relied on the pay to support his family of four. “I was aware that resigning was going to be very painful because I did not have an immediate plan for my life. But I was also alive to the fact that remaining poor, but alive was a better option.”

In order to pass time, the 45-year-old became a permanent feature at his nearby Muthithi Shopping Centre in Murang’a where he joined other elders in playing draughts. He would win around Sh100 daily.

One day, he attended a farmers’ field day at a neighbour’s garden and realised that farming could be the way out for him.

“The organisers from USAid Kenya gave us tips on horticulture varieties. I am quick with math and I instantly realised that this was my opening to start earning decently,” he told Enterprise.

He settled on thorn melons. The fruit is a botanical relative to cucumbers, pumpkins, butternut squash and watermelons as it is from the cucurbitaceous family. It is also known as the jelly or horned melon, or African horned cucumber.

Mr Mwangi received 100 grammes of seeds from the USAid Kenya representatives and he set for his home where he prepared a seedbed.

“Within three months of nurturing 1,000 seedlings. I was in business. The price per kilo of thorn melon was Sh70. My first harvest was 700 kilogrammes. I pocketed Sh49,000. I knew my date with riches had arrived,” he said.

The harvests continued for three consecutive months during which he had harvested a total of 5,000kgs fetching him Sh350,000.

Soon after, he planted 3,000 more plants and by the end of last year, says Mwangi, he had made a cumulative Sh1.5 million in net profit.

However, the market prices of the crop keep fluctuating since more people have taken an interest in the fruit. The lowest market price he has encountered so far is Sh30 per kilo while the highest was Sh100.

He says the fruit is popular because it is said to have several health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, managing diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity. It is also said to aid metabolism.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved thorn melon as a good source of vitamin C, potassium, iron magnesium, phosphorous, zinc, copper, calcium and sodium.

The organisation further says thorn melon seeds contain linoleic and oleic acids — linoleic being one of the omega 6 fatty acids capable of maintaining brain and nerve function.