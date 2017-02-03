Kenya sets aside Sh1bn to renovate Fort Jesus, protect it from strong sea waves

Politics and policy

Fort Jesus, Kenya’s famous historical monument in Mombasa Old Town at the Coast. The government will use Sh1 billion to renovate and enhance it. PHOTO | COURTESY

The government will use Sh1 billion to renovate and enhance Fort Jesus, Kenya’s famous historical monument at the Coast whose walls are chipping off due to strong sea waves.

The seafront of the 16th century fort is situated within Mombasa Old Town and it attracts thousands of tourists every year.

However rising tides are eroding it and also chipping away at its coral foundation and compromising its structural strength.

Unesco had warned that heritage sites and landmarks such as Fort Jesus, the Vasco da Gama Pillar in Malindi on the North Coast, and the Old British Customs House in Vanga, Msambweni, on the South Coast, all situated on the seashore face an uncertain future due to rising sea levels.

Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario said the water has been eating the fort from underneath.

However, he said the government will build a seawall to hold back the waters and create a prim land where people can relax and take walks in the evening.

The whole project, he said, will cost of Sh1 billion.

“It is an old fort. It is [over 400] years old. It needs specialised care, and the water has been eating [it from] underneath.

“But by next week the contract for building a seawall to hold back the water will be given out,” he said.