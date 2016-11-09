Four Kenyan startups picked for Africa innovation awards

Magazines

Four Kenyan startups have been nominated for awards in an Africa-wide competition, underscoring the country’s role as a technology hub.

The Africa Innovation Awards will be held in South Africa next week. Kenya’s Agriledger has been nominated for two awards while Lakt, Eneza Education app and Flare have been nominated for one award each.

The startups beat strong competition which attracted 200 companies from 25 countries to emerge among the best.

Agriledger was nominated to receive the Women in Tech and the Social Impact awards. The company’s mobile app links farmers’ co-operatives to markets.

Lakt is a financial app that allows customers to track their savings and budgets. The brainchild of United States International University student Victor Mutua, the app has been nominated for the Best Fintech Award.

In an interview with Digital Business Mr Mutua said that the nomination is indicative of the great talent in Kenya’s software development scene. He noted that there was a need for more socially-embedded technologies to be developed in the country.

“We need solutions that people can easily relate with. Solutions that cater to our cultural leanings… all software products should be user-driven and not developer-centric to fast-track adoption,” he said.

The Eneza Education app is up for an award in the education category for providing digitised content to school children across Africa.

Flare, on the other hand, is an ambulance hailing app that has been nominated for the Disruptive Innovation Award. The four startups are also reflective of the robust appetite of venture capital for investments in the technology sector.

Eneza is funded by Safaricom’s Spark Fund. The telecom firm has also wielded its financial muscle to support other companies including motorbike courier firm Sendy.

On the other hand, Flare recently raised Sh10 million from two American angel investors to drive its operationalisation across Africa.

The app’s creators, Capsule Ltd, had initially raised Sh5 million from family and other private sources.

They plan to conduct another round of fundraising next year.