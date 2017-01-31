Franchisee champions women business cause after US learning trip

Magazines

The AWEP participants in Chicago in September. PHOTO | COURTESY

When Anne Munene became the treasurer of her Sunday School group as a young girl, she had no idea that she had taken her first step in the exciting journey of entrepreneurship.

The 40-year-old is today the proprietor of FM Cosmetics East Africa, controlling the regional franchise rights of the Polish FM Group since 2012.

“I saw an opportunity, tested it and started the business with Sh10,000,” she told Enterprise in an interview.

In her view, potential entrepreneurs are always coming across business opportunities every so often. The only problem is that they do nothing about them, so the opportunities pass them by.

Ms Munene would have gone on with her life, selling perfumes to the upwardly mobile in East Africa had something not happened that changed her life last June.

She had always wanted to start a business for her mother, Mary Wambui, who was living in Nakuru. Unfortunately, her mother died in June. Ms Munene was devastated. Nothing had prepared her for her mother’s sudden demise.

“I lost myself for a couple of months,” she says, recalling the period she went through mourning.

It was during that low moment in her life that she made the decision to do something for other women to honour the memory of her mother.

It so happened that Ms Munene, who has a Masters degree in financial management from the University of East London, has been a member of the Nairobi-based Organisation of Women in International Trade for more than four years now.

Two years before her mother died, she decided to apply for an International Visitor Leadership Programme, which is supported by the US State Department.

Her application was accepted in July, a month after her mother passed on.

Although she had applied for the visitor programme she was offered something slightly different, a grant under the African Women Entrepreneurship Programme (AWEP). The fellowship brings together leading African entrepreneurs, offering each of them a $22,500 (Sh2.34 million) grant to travel to the US to meet other women entrepreneurs from across the world, including America itself.

The turning point in her life came in September last year when she left Nairobi for Chicago on the first leg of a whirlwind tour that would take her to Miami, Denver and Washington DC.

Potential beneficiaries