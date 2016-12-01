Top candidate gets 439 marks as KCPE exam results out

Politics and policy

Teachers and parents celebrate Odour Victor Odhiambo of Daisy Special School in Kakamega after he scored 437 marks. PHOTO | BENSON AMADALA | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

In the results released at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi, only 5,190 obtained 400 marks and above compared to 7,560 in 2015.

The top candidate in the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams scored 439 marks, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i announced on Thursday.

This is a 10-mark drop from last year's 449.

And for the first time in Kenya's KCPE history, Dr Matiang'i said all candidates would receive their results as there was not a single case of cheating.

Only 21 cases of malpractices and attempted cheating were reported across the country, he said.

But Dr Matiang'i disappointed the expectations of the nation when he announced that schools and candidates would not be ranked, saying the law ordering the return to the old tradition took effect too late.

President Kenyatta assented to the 2016 Kenya National Examinations Council (Amendment) Act in late August and it came into effect in October.

Before heading to KICD, Dr Matiang'i briefed President Kenyatta on the results at State House, Nairobi.

He was accompanied by Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) chairman George Magoha, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia and Knec acting CEO Mercy Karogo.

Some 952,021 candidates wrote the tests from November 1 to November 3 — an evaluation that marks the transition from primary to secondary schools.

Peter Mwai of Good Shepherd Academy in Nyeri got 424 marks. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Of these, 50.3 percent were boys. A total of 1,950 special-needs candidates sat for the exams, with the top managing 421 marks.

The Cabinet secretary said that starting next year the government would pay KCPE exams fees for all candidates in both private and public schools.

And in addition to the ongoing efforts to curb cheating, Dr Matiang'i said all private candidates will have to write their tests at centres approved by the Education ministry.