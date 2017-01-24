Politics and policy
Fuel truckers demand suspension of ERC night transport rule
By EDWIN OKOTH, eokoth@ke.nationmedia.com
Posted Tuesday, January 24 2017 at 14:24
In Summary
- Petroleum trucks are not allowed to operate after 6.30 p.m., a move the operators also say contradicts the country's vision of having a 24-hour economy.
Petroleum transporters are pushing against a directive by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) that stops fuel trucks from operating at night.
They are demanding suspension of the rule that came to effect last December, which the regulator enforced in order to curb road carnage.
Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter addressed the drivers and dealers in Lunga Lunga on Tuesday, promising to "intervene" when he meets Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery tomorrow.