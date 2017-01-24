Fuel truckers demand suspension of ERC night transport rule

Politics and policy

Drivers and dealers in Lunga Lunga have called on the ERC to review night transport rules. PHOTO | EDWIN OKOTH

Petroleum transporters are pushing against a directive by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) that stops fuel trucks from operating at night.

They are demanding suspension of the rule that came to effect last December, which the regulator enforced in order to curb road carnage.

Fuel trucks are not allowed to operate after 6.30 p.m., a move the operators also say contradicts the country's vision of having a 24-hour economy.