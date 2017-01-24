Home Politics and policy

Fuel truckers demand suspension of ERC night transport rule

Drivers and dealers in Lunga Lunga have called on the ERC to review night transport rules. PHOTO | EDWIN OKOTH

By EDWIN OKOTH, eokoth@ke.nationmedia.com

Posted  Tuesday, January 24   2017 at  14:24

Petroleum transporters are pushing against a directive by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) that stops fuel trucks from operating at night.

They are demanding suspension of the rule that came to effect last December, which the regulator enforced in order to curb road carnage.

Fuel trucks are not allowed to operate after 6.30 p.m., a move the operators also say contradicts the country's vision of having a 24-hour economy.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter addressed the drivers and dealers in Lunga Lunga on Tuesday, promising to "intervene" when he meets Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery tomorrow.

