Fund targets to increase pool of health care professionals

A patient waiting for treatment sleeps outside Coast general hospital in this file picture.

"I can’t wait for the 9,000 AEF beneficiaries to get to work," said Deputy President, William Ruto during the official launch of the Afya Elimu Fund in Nairobi.

At least 9,200 medical training students from mid-level health learning institutions have benefitted from the Afya Elimu Fund (AEF) that targets to produce over 40,000 health professionals in about three years from now.

The AEF, a students loan program funded by USAID through IntraHealth International and other partners including FunzoKenya, was rolled out in 2013 disbursing loans of up to Sh40,000 per student through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Most hospitals in the country are understaffed with data from the Health Ministry showing that only 15 trained health workers are available to serve 10,000 Kenyans against the World Health Organisation recommendation of 23 for 10,000.

"Every society has a gap of some sort but provision of universal health care is our priority as a government. We are not there yet but working towards it."

Out of the over 9,000 AEF beneficiaries, 1,223 mid-level health professionals have already graduated.