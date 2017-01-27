Funding dilemma for varsities specialising in arts courses

Politics and policy

Public universities are under pressure to find alternative income sources as the government moves to peg financing to courses without allowing them to pass additional cost to students.

Starting July, the government will tie allocations to cost of courses with sciences receiving more funding than liberal arts.

Funding to universities is currently pegged on the number of students and programmes have a uniform cost of Sh120,000.

The Treasury provides about Sh86,000 to public universities per student while the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) pays additional Sh8,000, leaving parents to shoulder Sh26,000 as fees.

“It is projected that in the next financial year, the Differentiated Unit Cost, which focuses on funding different programmes will be implemented,” said Education secretary Fred Matiang’i.

“I, therefore, urge each university to explore new financing methods, including diversifying sources of income and increasing public-private partnerships for the sustainability of your educational institutions”.

Students have in the past rejected the State’s attempt to adjust tuition fees upwards to accommodate cost of various courses.

With the introduction of course-based financing, universities that offered mainly the liberal arts are likely to see their capitation drop sharply, forcing them to devise new ways of generating income.

The Helb will also be expected to release loans to students based on the cost of the course. Currently, Helb loans students based on its assessment of their economic status, and not courses.

Dr Matiang’i maintained the government was fully aware of the enormous cost of university education and the financial implications that go with the establishment of institutions of higher learning.

Growth of universities, quality of delivery of services, development and implementation of high levels of academic programmes and creativity and innovations were being affected by lack of funds.

A report on unit cost by the Vice-Chancellors Committee of Public Universities proposed an increase in funding to students from the current Sh32 billion per year to Sh65 billion.