GDC replaces embattled bosses with new appointees

From left: Suspended GDC managers Praxidis Namoni Saisi, Godwin Mwangae Mwawongo, Peter Ayodo Omenda, Abraham Kipchirchir and Nicholas Weke at the Milimani Law Court in November 2015. They have been replaced with new appointees. PHOTO | FILE

The Geothermal Development Company (GDC) has replaced all six senior managers suspended in August 2015 over a controversy involving an inflated tender.

An internal memo sent to employees on Tuesday announced the appointment of seven new staff to fill the vacancies.

GDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Johnson Ole Nchoe announced the appointments through the memo that also detailed their professional profiles.

Former Acting General Manager for Drilling and Infrastructure Cornel Ofwona has been appointed the general Manager Geothermal Resources Development.

Mr Simon Cheruiyot Kiplang’at becomes the General Manager Human Resource and Administration, Mr Stephen Kipsang’ joins the state owned company as the new General Manager Finance while Ms Beatrice Kosgei is the new Company Secretary.

Other new appointees include Mr George Kinyanjui who now becomes the General Manager, Drilling and Infrastructure while Ms Joanne Wamuyu will be the new General Manger, Corporate service. Dr George Muia will be the General Manger, Strategy, Research and Innovation according to the memo signed by Mr Ole Nchoe.

The new appointees started working yesterday.

EACC action

GDC had suspended the former acting chief executive Godwin Mwawongo, company secretary Praxidis Saisi and tender committee members Abraham Sat, Peter Ayodo, Caleb Mbayi, Bruno Mugambi and Nicholas Karume.

The action followed an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) report that recommended surcharging the six as well as subsequent criminal prosecution together with suspended GDC managing director Silas Simiyu for alleged irregular procurement of rig-moving services.

The six were all charged in court and in August 2016 GDC advertised their positions.

Court papers show the tender controversy arose after Bonafide Clearing and Forwarding was awarded the deal to move geothermal rigs and other equipment in 40 lots, with each costing Sh42.7 million, in the Menengai drilling area within a radius of about 500 metres, bringing the total cost to Sh1.7 billion.

The cost was said to be more than double the prevailing market prices as KenGen, another State corporation, is said to have hired the same firm for similar services and paid between Sh13.5 million and Sh24.4 million.

This procurement saga which forced GDC’s founding chief executive Silas Simiyu to resign in March 2015 saw President Uhuru Kenyatta intervene last year when he appointed lawyer Gershom Otachi Bw’Omanwa as chairman and 2013 Narok governor candidate Johnson ole Nchoe as CEO.